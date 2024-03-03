CBI arrests NHAI official for demanding Rs 20 lakh bribe for clearing bills 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) official, Arvind Kale, from Nagpur for demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh out of the total amount for clearing pending bills, according to news agency PTI. The central probe agency is conducting searches at five places in Bhopal and Nagpur.

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company. The CBI recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest. A case has been registered against Kale and 11 others, including the private company.

This is the second biggest such arrest in recent months. In July last year, the CBI had arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways, Deputy General Manager of NHAI, and some other people in connection with a bribery case.

In a trap case, the CBI arrested the Deputy Chief Engineer of West Central Railways posted at Habibganj in Bhopal and the DGM NHAI posted in Katni for allegedly demanding bribes from a private firm engaged in road infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh which includes widening of National Highway 30 and construction of railways over bridge.

It was alleged that the NHAI officer was demanding bribes from the Railways Deputy Chief Engineer to settle the pending matters related to approval of the design and permission for beginning work, passing of due bills of the said contractor.