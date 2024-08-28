CBI begins polygraph test on Kolkata Police ASI in doctor rape and murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has commenced a polygraph test on Kolkata Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Anup Dutta as part of their ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This development follows the CBI's receipt of court approval to conduct the test, with Dutta being the eighth individual to undergo such examination in this case.

Officials disclosed that Dutta, currently assigned to the Kolkata Police Welfare Committee, is suspected of having connections with Sanjay Roy, a traffic police volunteer arrested in connection with the crime. Investigators are exploring whether Roy may have divulged details about the crime to Dutta and if he sought assistance in concealing his actions.

While the results of the polygraph examination cannot be directly used as evidence in a trial, they may assist the agency in gathering corroborative evidence that could be pivotal in court proceedings, according to officials.

What does a polygraph test do?

The polygraph test evaluates discrepancies in testimonies and alibis by monitoring physiological responses, including heart rate, breathing patterns, and sweat production.

The case so far...

The victim, a 31-year-old second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar, was found raped and murdered in a seminar hall of the medical college during her night shift on August 9. Her body, bearing significant injury marks, was discovered by a colleague conducting routine rounds.

Sanjay Roy was apprehended shortly after the incident when CCTV footage captured him entering the seminar hall at 4:03 am on the day of the crime. He has since undergone rigorous interrogation, revealing "recent injuries" consistent with a struggle, including abrasions on his cheek and limbs.

The investigation was formally transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13, with the agency assuming control of the case on August 14.

Following this transition, the CBI has conducted polygraph tests on several individuals linked to the case, including Roy, former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, and four doctors on duty at the time of the incident.

