CBIC extends export sops to postal route: MSME exporters in remote areas to benefit

In a move set to benefit e-commerce and MSME exporters, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended key export-related benefits to shipments made through the postal route, effective January 15, 2026. Exporters using India Post can now claim Duty Drawback, RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products), and RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies) incentives on eligible shipments.

The initiative aims to create a more level playing field for small exporters and enhance the competitiveness of those operating from smaller towns and remote areas. CBIC has amended the Postal Export (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2022, to enable electronic filing and processing of claims under these schemes.

“This is a landmark measure to promote cross-border e-commerce through postal networks,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Circulars and notifications detailing the operational modalities were issued on January 15.

As part of ongoing efforts to simplify processes, the government has introduced a “Promoting Cross-Border Trade in the Digital Economy” chapter under the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, supporting courier and postal exports via hubs like Dak Niryat Kendras (DNKs). India currently operates 28 Foreign Post Offices under Section 7 of the Customs Act, 1962, for such exports.

To strengthen last-mile connectivity, CBIC and India Post rolled out a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model in December 2022, with over 1,000 DNKs acting as booking and processing centres. The government sees this move as a key milestone in enhancing MSME participation in global trade.