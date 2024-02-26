Centre approves interest-free loans to tobacco growers in Andhra Pradesh

The Centre on Monday approved interest-free loans to tobacco growers in Andhra Pradesh. It also permitted the sale of FCV (Flue Cured Virginia) tobacco on the Tobacco Boards auction platform and waived off penalties on the sale of excess production of registered growers and unauthorized production of unregistered growers in Karnataka.

FCV Tobacco is mainly produced in two states, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Currently, crop season is going in Andhra Pradesh, which has 42,915 FCV tobacco growers and auctions are going on in Karnataka which has 39,552 FCV tobacco growers, the ministry said in a statement.

In December last year, the Michaung cyclone caused heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, which damaged the crops in Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Prakasam, Nellore, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Guntur.

The estimated area planted in the current crop season in Andhra Pradesh was 75,355 ha. and 14,730 ha. area i.e. around 20 per cent of the total planted area had been affected due to these heavy rains. The tobacco crop had been impacted by washing out of crop, drowning of standing crop, water logging and resultant wilting of standing crop.

"In view of the hardships faced by FCV Tobacco growers in Andhra Pradesh, the Government of India has approved Rs 10,000/- interest-free loan from the Grower Welfare Fund of Tobacco Board to the grower members of the fund, whose crops were damaged due to MICHAUNG Cyclonic rains in Andhra Pradesh," the ministry said.

This is a one-time interest-free loan for Andhra Pradesh Crop Season 2023-24 only. This interest-free loan amount will be recovered from the respective tobacco growers auction sale proceeds of the 2023-24 Andhra Pradesh crop season.

Currently, auctions of FCV Tobacco are going on in Karnataka. To date, around 85.12 M. kg of tobacco has already been marketed by the board through its e-auction platforms in Karnataka. "There is a jump of 12.49% in the average price received by tobacco growers i.e. from Rs 228.01/- per kg last year to Rs

256.48/- per kg in the current year."

In Karnataka, the State Government of Karnataka has declared drought in all except 2 FCV tobacco-growing taluks. "This has affected the livelihood of FCV Tobacco growers. Due to this, the Government of India has decided to permit the sale of FCV Tobacco on the Tobacco Boards auction platform after waiving off the penalty on the sale of excess production of registered growers and unauthorized production of unregistered growers for Karnataka Crop Season 2023-24 only."



