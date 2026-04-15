Centre grants Z security to Raghav Chadha after Punjab withdraws Z+ cover

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been given Z category security by the Centre based on an existing threat perception, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The security cover will be provided in both Delhi and Punjab, with paramilitary forces deployed for his protection. Sources told India Today that, for now, the Delhi Police has been asked to provide immediate security until the central arrangement is formally put in place.

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The decision comes after a threat assessment report by the Intelligence Bureau recommended enhanced protection.

The move follows closely after the Punjab government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party, withdrew Chadha’s Z+ category security cover that had been provided by the state police. The withdrawal, which took place last week, is being seen as significant amid ongoing tensions between Chadha and the party leadership.

Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, had been enjoying Z+ security from the state government until recently. The Centre’s decision to grant him Z category security soon after has drawn attention in political circles.

The security reshuffle comes alongside Chadha’s removal as deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha, a move that has further widened his differences with the party.

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Reacting to the decision, Chadha said he had been “silenced, not defeated,” signalling his disagreement with the party’s action.

AAP leaders have accused him of not adequately raising Punjab’s concerns in Parliament and taking what they called a “soft” approach instead of strongly opposing the Centre. They also alleged that he avoided participating in key opposition actions, including walkouts and signing notices against constitutional authorities.

Chadha has dismissed these accusations, calling them “lies”. He said his role as a parliamentarian is to raise public issues constructively rather than engage in disruptions. He also maintained that his parliamentary record speaks for itself and defended his focus on substantive debate.

In recent days, Chadha has used social media to respond to criticism and present his side. He shared several posts and videos highlighting his work in Parliament, including a compilation titled “Voice Raised Price Paid”.

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In one of his posts, he said he would “let his work do the talking”.

He also commented “interesting thought” on a video suggesting he should float his own political party, fuelling speculation about his future within AAP.

In another post, he shared an image referencing the phrase “Never Outshine the Master,” which was widely seen as an indirect message aimed at party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

As the rift deepens, the withdrawal of state security and the Centre’s decision to provide fresh cover highlight both the political tensions and security concerns around Chadha.