‘Irrespective of outcome...’: Raghav Chadha reveals promise made to mom on why he didn't quit CA practice 

Raghav Chadha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has been in the spotlight recently following his removal as the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha. The decision has sparked chatter about what's next for the 34-year-old politician.

Despite the shifting dynamics within AAP, Chadha has remained firm in his stance, saying that while he’s been “silenced,” he’s certainly not “defeated.” Even as his political journey is filled with ups and downs, there’s another side to Chadha that often goes unnoticed, his deep-rooted commitment to his professional life as a Chartered Accountant (CA).

Advertisement

Related Articles

A promise to stick to his CA practice

In an interview with Samdish Bhatia in 2022, Chadha spoke candidly about how his CA practice continues to play a key role in his life despite his growing political responsibilities.

When Chadha was approached by AAP to run in the Lok Sabha elections, it was far from an easy decision. His mother, coming from a middle-class background, was worried about his future in politics. She wasn’t convinced that a political career would be a stable path and feared that it might take him away from the steady work he had in his CA practice.

But after months of convincing, she finally agreed — on one condition. “Irrespective of the election outcome, you have to keep your CA practice. It should remain your primary source of income, no matter what,” she told him.

Advertisement

Chadha has honored that promise, and today, his small CA firm is still operational, though it’s run by a team of employees. He doesn't handle the day-to-day tasks personally, but he makes sure everything stays in place, ensuring that his firm remains active. It’s not just about keeping a promise; it’s about staying grounded, no matter where politics may take him.

The firm mainly focuses on transfer pricing and international taxation.

The early years

Raghav Chadha was born on November 11, 1988, in New Delhi. He completed his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and later graduated with a degree in commerce from the University of Delhi. Chadha went on to pursue Chartered Accountancy, completing his qualification with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2011.

Advertisement

Alongside his CA qualification, Chadha further strengthened his education with courses from London School of Economics and a leadership program at Harvard Kennedy School.

He first rose to prominence during the India Against Corruption movement in 2011 and became a founding member of AAP. After a successful stint as a national spokesperson, Chadha won the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi in 2020 and went on to serve in key roles, including Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, before being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2022.

Push for gig workers’ rights

Since entering politics, Raghav Chadha has combined activism with legislative work, becoming a key young leader in AAP. He has raised important issues in the Rajya Sabha, especially focusing on gig economy workers in India’s fast-growing quick‑commerce sector.

Chadha gained national attention when he spent a day delivering orders as a Blinkit rider to experience the pressures of ultra-fast delivery targets like the controversial “10‑minute delivery.” He shared a video of his experience, highlighting the struggles faced by delivery workers on congested roads.

Chadha also called attention to a viral case where a Blinkit rider earned just ₹763 after completing nearly 30 deliveries, which he later discussed in Parliament to highlight low pay and lack of social security for gig workers.

Advertisement

Among other issues, Chadha argued for making paternity leave a legal right, emphasizing that caregiving is a shared responsibility and men should not choose between work and family. Raised concerns over exorbitant food prices at airports. Advocated against "use it or lose it" data rules.

Proposed a "National Urban Decongestion Mission" to address severe traffic congestion in metro cities, noting that citizens lose hundreds of hours annually. Raised the need for enhanced menstrual health education in schools and challenged the "sarpanch pati" system (male relatives acting in place of elected female members).