Feedback

Centre provides Z security to Chief Election Commissioner after threat perception report

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar's security level has been raised to 'Z' category, India Today quoted sources at the Union Home Ministry as saying.

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved 'Z' category security for the CEC, based on an intelligence report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). However, they did not disclose the details of the threat perception report.

The 'Z' category security involves a comprehensive security arrangement which includes 33 security personnel, including CRPF commandos, who have been assigned to ensure his safety.

Under the 'Z' category security, CEC Rajiv Kumar has a robust protection plan. This includes 10 armed guards stationed at his residence, six personal security officers providing 24/7 protection, and 12 armed commandos escorting him in shifts. Additionally, two watchers per shift and three trained drivers are on standby to ensure his safety at all times.

Armed commandos will accompany CEC Kumar during his travels across the country to provide enhanced security during his official engagements.

The decision to increase Rajiv Kumar's security level comes at a time of increased tension in the political scene, with opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress protesting against the Election Commission. This decision coincides with preparations for the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha elections starting on April 19.

Rajiv Kumar, a retired IAS officer from the 1984 batch, became the 25th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on May 15, 2022. Prior to this, he was appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.

Published on: Apr 09, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
