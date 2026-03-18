Chaitra Navratri 2026: Date, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, will be observed from March 19 to March 27 in 2026. The nine-day festival marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar New Year and concludes with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram.

The festival begins on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. In 2026, the auspicious Ghatasthapana muhurat, considered the formal start of Navratri, falls between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM on March 19. Devotees who miss this window can perform the ritual during the Abhijit Muhurat later in the day.

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Chaitra Navratri is celebrated across India with prayers, fasting and rituals dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. Each day is devoted to a different manifestation of the Goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, wisdom and protection.

Rituals and observances

The festival begins with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, where devotees install a sacred pot symbolising the presence of the Goddess. Many observe fasts throughout the nine days, either consuming only fruits and specific foods or following a restricted diet, as a mark of devotion.

Temples and homes are decorated, and daily prayers, aartis and recitations of sacred texts like the Durga Saptashati are performed. On the eighth or ninth day, many devotees perform Kanya Puja, where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess and offered food and gifts.

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Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri holds deep spiritual and cultural importance as it symbolises the victory of good over evil and the triumph of dharma over adharma. It is also seen as a time for new beginnings, aligning with the start of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083.

Spiritually, the festival represents a period of inner cleansing and renewal, where devotees focus on discipline, devotion and self-reflection. The nine days are believed to help individuals remove negativity and invite positive energy into their lives.

The festival culminates with Ram Navami on March 27, commemorating the birth of Lord Ram, further reinforcing the theme of righteousness prevailing over evil.