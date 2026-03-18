From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash: A list of celebrities who own properties in Dubai

Historically, Dubai has been the ultimate "safe haven" for global wealth, but recent events have tested that reputation. At present, the region is marred by the conflict that began on February 28, 2026. Following a large-scale joint military operation by the US and Israel (dubbed Operation Epic Fury), the region has seen a "multi-front" war.

Advertisement

Related Articles

From the iconic fronds of Palm Jumeirah to the lush greens of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai has become the ultimate playground for global superstars.

Shah Rukh Khan

Located in Palm Jumeirah's K-Frond, the six-bedroom villa Jannat spans around 14,000 sq. ft. and was originally a gift from developer Nakheel. The interiors were hand-picked and custom-designed by Gauri Khan. It features two remote-controlled garages and a private beach where the Khan family often spends their winter breaks.

Mukesh Ambani

The Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman owns an ultra-luxury beachside mansion in Palm Jumeirah that costs around ₹1,350 crore ($163 million). The mansion has 10 massive bedrooms, 70 meters of untouched private beach, as well as indoor and outdoor pools.

Advertisement

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, the couple owns the resort-style Sanctuary Falls Villa. The luxurious villa overlooks an 18-hole championship course and is famous for its "sanctuary" vibe. The sanctuary villa houses a state-of-the-art home theater and a high-end Scavolini kitchen.

Sania Mirza

The tennis legend owns a Greek-inspired waterfront villa located in the iconic Palm Jumeirah. The home features a white-and-blue colour palette and is located in one of the most secure "fronds" of the Palm.

Sanjay Dutt

One of the first Indian stars to receive the Golden Visa, Dutt and his wife, Maanayata and their children are permanent residents of Dubai. They operate their business interests from a high-end family villa that serves as their primary global base.

Advertisement

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash

The 'it couple' of the TV world owns a 1BHK luxury sky apartment in the Danube Properties Project. The couple invested in a fully furnished apartment with a private plunge pool sometime around 2022.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a glimpse into their new home and wrote, "Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai! Thank you @rizwan.sajan for guiding us to make this happen (sic)."