Shukra Pharma shares surge 17,600% in five years as investors track medtech expansion

Shares of Shukra Pharmaceutical Ltd, a small-cap healthcare company, have surged more than 17,600% over the past five years, drawing strong investor attention as the firm expands into medical technology segments including robotic surgery systems, imaging equipment, and cancer therapy technologies.

According to historical price data compiled by ACE Equity, the stock climbed from about ₹0.24 on March 12, 2021, to ₹41.96 on March 11, 2026. During the same period, the company’s market capitalisation expanded from about ₹7.12 crore to around ₹1,837 crore. The stock has also performed strongly over the past year. From ₹24.10 on March 12, 2025, the share price rose to ₹41.96 by March 11, 2026, delivering a one-year return of about 74%.

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The sharp rally has put the small-cap healthcare company on the radar of investors tracking emerging opportunities in India’s medical technology sector. The rally has drawn attention to the BSE-listed company as it expands into medical technology segments including robotic surgery systems, imaging equipment, and cancer therapy technologies—areas where adoption in India remains limited.

Minakshi Late, Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Shukra Pharmaceutical, said the company is repositioning its business towards medical technologies after identifying gaps in India’s healthcare equipment market. “The segments that we are launching now were chosen after detailed market understanding and discussions with clinicians and healthcare providers,” Late told Business Today.

Founded in 1993, the company historically focused on pharmaceutical manufacturing including ampoules, vials, and prefilled syringes, while also operating NABL-accredited laboratory services.

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In recent years, the company has begun expanding into nine medical technology verticals, including robotic surgery systems, diabetes monitoring devices, cardiac technologies, and imaging equipment.

The company plans to introduce several of these technologies through distribution partnerships while gradually building domestic manufacturing capacity. Despite the sharp rise in its share price, the company remains relatively small in revenue terms. Financial data shows that gross sales rose from ₹11.20 crore in FY21 to ₹20.49 crore in FY22 and further to ₹58.83 crore in FY23, before peaking at ₹74.57 crore in FY24. Sales, however, declined to ₹32.59 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax also increased sharply during this period. The company reported net profit of ₹0.19 crore in FY21, which rose to ₹0.75 crore in FY22 and ₹4.41 crore in FY23. Profit jumped to ₹18.54 crore in FY24, before easing to ₹9.58 crore in FY25.

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The valuation reflects investor expectations around the company’s plans to develop medical device technologies, even as its revenue base remains relatively small compared with most listed healthcare companies. According to company disclosures, Shukra Pharmaceutical reported revenue of ₹39.13 crore and net profit of ₹20.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), reflecting strong year-on-year growth.

Where the opportunities lie

Late said the company’s strategy is based on identifying areas where demand for medical technology significantly exceeds supply in India. India has more than 70,000 hospitals and over 800 medical colleges, but fewer than 400 robotic surgical systems installed, according to estimates cited by the company. “That gap reflects the potential for wider adoption of advanced medical technologies in the Indian healthcare system,” Late said.

A similar gap exists in diabetes care. India has an estimated 100 million people living with diabetes, yet fewer than 800 insulin pumps are sold annually, she said. The company plans to introduce products such as insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems and diagnostic tools aimed at improving early detection and disease management.

According to Late, the company expects its imaging and critical care division to generate the largest share of revenue going forward. This division includes CT scanners, MRI systems, ventilators, ICU monitors,s and anaesthesia workstations. The boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) platform for cancer treatment is expected to be the second-largest contributor to revenue, followed by robotic surgery systems, she said. “Our top line and bottom line are expected to be driven primarily by imaging and critical care, followed by cancer therapy technologies and robotics,” Late said.

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While developing medical technology products requires longer timelines, the company has adopted a strategy of distributing equipment from established manufacturers to generate near-term revenue. “We are taking distributorship of established companies and selling their products so that we have immediate revenue and bottom-line contribution,” Late said.

At the same time, the company has secured 10 acres of land in Uttar Pradesh to develop a medical technology park, which will support domestic manufacturing under the government’s Make in India initiative. Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd will pursue purpose‑driven growth to close India’s technology gap in healthcare. We believe access to genuinely life‑changing advanced therapies is a human right, not a luxury. By launching multiple verticals focused on quality, affordability, and accessibility, we will accelerate adoption of proven innovations and deliver lasting impact over the next decade." said, Dakshesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd



India first, then region

Shukra Pharmaceutical currently operates in 10 countries and plans to introduce several of its medical technology products first in India and Southeast Asia.

“Our strength is India, and we want to establish these technologies here first before expanding further,” Late said. In the near term, the company is focusing on India and neighbouring markets including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives.

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Late said investors tracking the company should monitor product launches, expansion into new technology verticals and financial performance. “The parameters investors should watch are the number of verticals we launch, the products we bring to market and the financial results we publish,” she said.