Champions Trophy 2025: India hold nerve to seal historic third win in nail-biting finish over New Zealand

Skipper Rohit Sharma led by example with a composed half-century as India clinched their third Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final on March 9. The victory solidified India's dominance in the tournament, making them the only team to win it thrice.

Opting to bowl first after Rohit lost his 12th consecutive toss, India's spinners kept New Zealand in check, restricting them to 251 for seven in 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) played crucial roles in stifling the Kiwi batting lineup.

Chasing 252, India paced their innings well, with Rohit anchoring the chase with a fluent 76 off 83 balls, while Shreyas Iyer added a valuable 48 off 62 balls. However, a brief stutter at 183 for three saw India lose two quick wickets, raising tension in the final overs. KL Rahul (34* off 33) and Hardik Pandya (18 off 11) held their nerve to take India across the finish line with six balls to spare.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101), Michael Bracewell (53* off 40), and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29) were the key contributors with the bat. In the bowling department, Mitchell Santner (2/46) and Bracewell (2/28) tried to keep their side in the contest, but India’s depth proved decisive.

India’s triumph was a testament to their all-round consistency, as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Having previously won in 2002 and 2013, this victory cements their legacy as the most successful team in Champions Trophy history.

