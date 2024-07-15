Chandipura virus in Gujarat: Symptoms, causes - all you need to know

Nine cases of Chandipura virus have been reported from several places in Gujarat. Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday said there was no need to be scared but "we need to be cautious". Chandipura is not a new virus, he said. "In 1965, the first case was registered in Maharashtra. Cases of this virus are registered in Gujarat every year."

The minister said that disease occurs by the sting of a vector-infected sandfly and it mainly affects children aged 9 months-14 years. It is seen more in rural areas. Fever, vomiting, loose motion, and headache are the main symptoms. A doctor should be consulted if these symptoms are observed.

In Gujarat, 9 cases have been registered in 4 districts. There are three cases of people from other states residing in Gujarat. There have been 6 deaths but they are not confirmed due to the Chandipura virus.

The state health minister said that more than 400 houses and 19,000 people have been screened. "This disease is not contagious."

On Saturday, PTI reported that four children had died and two others were undergoing treatment in the Sabarkantha district for suspected infection of the Chandipura virus. The two children were being treated at the civil hospital at Himmatnagar in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)