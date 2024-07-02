Chaos erupts in Lok Sabha as PM Modi begins his address; Opposition MPs troop into Well of the House

Today in the Lok Sabha, chaos erupted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's speech. Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Om Birla to sternly rebuke them. He specifically called on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to uphold parliamentary decorum and allow the Prime Minister to speak uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs continued to chant slogans persistently, focusing on issues from 'justice to Manipur' to 'uniting India'.

In his inaugural speech of this parliamentary session, the Prime Minister celebrated his party and the NDA's victory in what he called "the world's largest democratic exercise". He acknowledged the frustration of some opposition members over their electoral defeat despite efforts to propagate misinformation. "The people's mandate for our third consecutive term is a source of immense pride," he affirmed.