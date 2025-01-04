Missing Chhattisgarh journalist's dead body found floating in water tank: Who is Mukesh Chandrakar?

Mukesh Chandrakar, a journalist associated with a local news channel in Chhattisgarh, was found dead on January 3 in the Bijapur district. His body was located inside a water tank on the property of contractor Suresh Chandrakar, where Mukesh was last seen before disappearing on the night of January 1.

The corruption case

Mukesh had been investigating alleged irregularities in a ₹120-crore road construction project in Bastar, which led to a government inquiry into the contractor's activities. His exposé raised concerns about corruption and misuse of power within the contractor lobby in the region.

The journalist's family reported him missing after his phone was turned off following a meeting arranged by Suresh Chandrakar's brother, Ritesh, at one of Suresh's properties. His elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, filed a missing person report, prompting the police to initiate a search. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage and identified Mukesh's last known location before his body was found later that day.

A senior police official stated, "The victim's brother informed us yesterday that Mukesh had been missing since January 1. We initiated action, scanned CCTV footage, and also found his last location. We found Mukesh's dead body inside a tank in the evening today."

Following the discovery, forensic experts were called to the scene, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway. Several individuals connected to the contractor are being questioned, and police have taken Sukesh's brother into custody while other family members remain at large.

Sources indicate that the contractor lobby in Bastar is known for using influence and alleged payoffs to secure government contracts, often resorting to threats or violence to silence dissenting voices. Journalists investigating corruption in the area frequently face harassment and intimidation.

The Bijapur police have confirmed Mukesh's death and assured the public of a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Who was Mukesh Chandrakar?

Mukesh Chandrakar was a journalist who played a significant role in the release of a CRPF personnel kidnapped by Maoists during an encounter in Bijapur in 2021. He was credited by the state police for his efforts in securing the release of CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas. With ten years of journalistic experience, he worked as a stringer for a national news channel and ran the popular YouTube channel "Bastar Junction," which focused on Naxal-related issues and the challenges faced by the tribal community.

His work included extensive reporting on Naxal attacks and conflicts in the Bastar region. Tragically, he was murdered, and his death has sparked discussions about the dangers journalists face while reporting in such volatile areas. Anurag Dwary, the resident editor of the national news channel, emphasized the need for a swift investigation into his murder and honored his commitment to seeking truth and justice. Journalists from Bastar have condemned his killing, highlighting the daily risks they encounter in their profession.

(With inputs from PTI, Dharmendra Mahapatra and Sumi Rajappan)