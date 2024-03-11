China lodges protest against PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate Sela Tunnel

China has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, where he dedicated the newly-built Sela Tunnel to the nation. China, reiterated its claim over the area, and said that India’s move will only complicate boundary issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, responding to a question on PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh at a media briefing, said that “Zangnan area is Chinese territory”.

"China never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it," he said, adding that the China-India boundary question is yet to be resolved and that India has no right to “arbitrarily develop” the area of Zangnan in China.

“Relevant moves by India only complicate the boundary question. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the leader’s visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary. We have made solemn representations to India," Wang added.

China’s response comes after PM Modi inaugurated the tunnel at an altitude of 13,000 ft in Arunachal to provide all-weather connectivity to strategically-located Tawang. The tunnel is also expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

The Sela Tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 825 crore, will connect Assam’s Tezpur to West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. It has been billed as the longest bi-lane road tunnel at such an altitude.

The Sela Tunnel will provide for better movement of troops and weaponry to various forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, according to military officials.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, and has named the area as Zangnan. It has routinely objected to Indian leaders’ visit to highlight its claims, while India has repeatedly rejected China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi has dismissed Beijing’s assertions and its “invented” names, and said that this does not alter reality. It has asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country.