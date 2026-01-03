China made 'certain contacts with India' from May 6-10: Pakistan backs Beijing's truce claim on Op Sindoor

Pakistan has publicly backed China's claim that Beijing acted as a mediator during the May 2025 tensions with India, a development that brings renewed attention to the region's diplomatic dynamics. The endorsement followed recent remarks by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who stated that addressing "tensions between India and Pakistan" was one of the key situations "mediated" by China during the past year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at a press briefing recently that Chinese leaders were "in constant touch" with the Pakistani leadership. He added that Beijing also made "certain contacts with the Indian leadership in those three, four days in May, 6th to 10th, and maybe prior to that and after that."

"So, I think those contacts, which were characterised by a very positive diplomatic exchanges, they did constitute in bringing down temperatures and trying to bring peace and security in the region. So, I'm sure that the Chinese characterisation of mediation is correct," he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

China's assertion of its mediating role came on December 30, 2025, when Wang Yi included the conflict among multiple international issues where China claims to have played a pacifying role. This statement was made during an official press conference in Beijing, drawing responses from both India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

India has consistently dismissed any suggestion of third-party intervention in its dealings with Pakistan. Indian officials reiterated that hostilities concluded through direct bilateral talks, reaffirming New Delhi's longstanding position that external mediation is unnecessary.

During the press briefing, Wang Yi listed the South Asian conflict among other global situations where China had engaged diplomatically. By stating that "tensions between India and Pakistan" were among the issues "mediated" by China, Wang emphasised Beijing's role in seeking to lower regional tensions.

While both India and Pakistan continue to assert their respective viewpoints, regional observers are closely monitoring whether Pakistan's endorsement of China's version could influence future diplomatic interactions between the three countries.

The developments reflect broader trends in South Asian diplomacy, with major powers seeking to assert their influence in sensitive security matters, even as India maintains a preference for resolving disputes bilaterally and without external involvement.