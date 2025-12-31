After the US, China now claims to have mediated to resolve India-Pakistan conflict

Despite India’s repeated insistence that there was no third-party intervention, it is now China – after repeated claims of US President Donald Trump – that has said it mediated to resolve the conflict between India and Pakistan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that Beijing mediated to resolve India-Pakistan tensions in May.

Speaking at the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations in Beijing, Wang spoke of the rise in global conflicts and instability. "This year, local wars and cross-border conflicts flared up more often than at any time since the end of WWII. Geopolitical turbulence continued to spread,” he said.

"To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes…Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," Wang added.

Wang’s statement comes months after the May military confrontation between India and Pakistan, following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India had stated that the four-day confrontation was resolved through direct military-to-military communication, without involving any external power.

At a press briefing on May 13, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected claims of outside mediation. The ministry said the specific date, time, and wording of the understanding were agreed upon during a phone call on May 10, 2025, starting at 15:35 hours, between the Deputy General Managers of Operations of the two countries. New Delhi has consistently maintained that there is no scope for third-party intervention in matters between India and Pakistan, a position it has held for decades.