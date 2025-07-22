China plans $170 bn dam near Arunachal — why it’s raising alarms in India, and how Delhi may respond?

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over China's construction of a massive dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River near the state border. Khandu referred to the dam as a "water bomb" and a threat to India, ranking it higher than the military threat from China.

China announced the dam project worth $137 billion in 2021 following Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to the border region. Beijing approved the construction of the dam in 2024. The dam is expected to generate 60,000 MW of electricity over five years.

Why is India concerned?

The massive dam near Arunachal Pradesh's border area could severely impact tribes and livelihoods in the region. CM Khandu emphasised the uncertainty surrounding China's intentions regarding the dam.

He added that there would be no problem if China signed the international water treaty, since then, it would be mandatory to release a certain amount of water downstream for the basin, for aquatic and marine life.

India is also concerned about the dam's potential impact on the Brahmaputra's natural flow in Arunachal Pradesh, vital for agriculture, drinking water supply, and the livelihoods of millions in India and Bangladesh.

How is New Delhi likely to respond?

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that because of these concerns, Arunachal Pradesh conceived a project — after discussions with the Government of India — called the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which would serve as a defence mechanism and ensure water security.

The project may act as a strategic buffer to regulate water flow and protect downstream populations and infrastructure. The progress on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, however, has been slow due to local opposition.

"China can do whatever it wants; we are fully prepared. PM Modi is quite serious about it. Work will start," Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Once completed, the Upper Siang project would be India's largest hydropower station. Besides this, India is also planning to strengthen its cooperation with countries such as Bangladesh and potentially involve international partnerships to facilitate negotiations and consensus on water management.