'China remains a foremost challenge': Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s remarks 

The Congress on Monday distanced itself from Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda’s remarks on China, with party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh asserting that his views "are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress."

"The views reportedly expressed by Mr. Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress," Ramesh said in a post on X. "China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020."

Related Articles

The views reportedly expressed by Mr. Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress.



China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's… pic.twitter.com/vVjjc9pQbT — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 17, 2025

He also noted that the Congress had made its position on China clear in its most recent statement on January 28, 2025. "It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively," Ramesh added.

Pitroda had stirred controversy with his remarks downplaying the India-China border dispute, claiming that the issue was "blown out of proportion" and influenced by the US, which he said "has the habit of defining an enemy."

Speaking to a news agency, Pitroda stated, "I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has the habit of defining an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront."

He further criticised India’s handling of the dispute, saying, "It has been confrontational from the beginning. This sort of attitude creates enemies. We need to change this pattern. To assume that China is the enemy is not fair. Not just to China, but to everyone. It is time for us to learn to increase communication. Collaborate, cooperate and co-create and not just command and control."

The BJP seized on Pitroda's remarks, claiming they reflected the Congress party’s broader stance on China. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of aligning with Beijing. "Pitroda’s remarks symbolise the mindset of the Congress. He has openly acknowledged the Congress agreement with China's ruling party," Trivedi said.

He further alleged that Pitroda’s comments were a blow to India’s prestige. "It appears from his comments as if India is the aggressor," Trivedi said. The BJP has frequently attacked the Congress over its past interactions with Chinese officials and its approach to national security concerns regarding China.

