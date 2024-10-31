Clear rift in Mahayuti over Nawab Mailk: Fadnavis says BJP will back Shinde Sena in Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar

Ajit Pawar-led NCP's decision to field Nawab Malik from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar has upset its alliance partners BJP and Ekanth Shinde's Shiv Sena. The BJP had been opposing Malik's candidature in the assembly polls due to his alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Despite objections, the NCP fielded Malik on the last day of the nomination deadline. The move has not gone down well within the alliance as Shinde's Sena had already fielded its candidate Suresh Patil from the seat.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the BJP will not campaign for the NCP. He said the saffron party will vote for Mahayuti's official candidate, Suresh Patil. "Our party is not even going to campaign for Malik, so there is no question of inducting him as a minister," Fadnavis said while responding to a question on whether he would induct Nawab Malik in the next government if the Mahayuti retained power.

"Our party is going to campaign for the Shiv Sena candidate who is contesting against Malik," the deputy chief minister said.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said his party will not campaign for Nawab Malik. Malik was arrested in 2022 in a case first registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood and his associates including Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon. He was granted bail on medical grounds in July this year.

In a video message, Shelar said: "BJP has been clear on this stance right from the beginning. All the Mahayuti constituents were allowed to decide their respective candidates. The concern was only regarding Nawab Malik's nomination by NCP. Both, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and I had repeatedly made clear BJP's stance in this regard. I am saying it once again, BJP will not campaign for Nawab Malik. Our opinion about Dawood and all those associated with him and his case is absolutely clear."

'Rahul Gandhi's 'guarantee card' failed in Rajasthan, won't work in Maharashtra'

Fadnavis on Thursday targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress' 'guarantee card' failed in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and that it won't work in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi, who is set to begin the party's campaign from November 6, would be releasing a 'guarantee card' containing the party's election promises.

"Rahul Gandhi's guarantee card did not help Congress retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," Fadnavis said. "He should also explain why the guarantee card is not being implemented in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, as promised. It will fail here too."