The Delhi government has tightened its pollution-control measures, announcing that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be dispensed only to vehicles carrying a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The rule, notified by the Government of NCT of Delhi, will come into effect from Thursday, December 18, 2025. All CNG vehicle owners will be required to carry a valid PUC certificate while refuelling at CNG stations, failing which fuel will be denied.

This move follows a broader set of restrictions announced earlier by Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa to curb worsening air quality in the national capital. From December 18, only Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi. The decision places strict limits on the entry of older BS-III and BS-IV vehicles registered outside Delhi, which are seen as major contributors to vehicular pollution.

According to the government, these measures are part of an intensified push to address rising pollution levels driven largely by ageing petrol and diesel vehicles. The environment minister has also warned of strict enforcement against trucks transporting construction material, saying violators will face penalties and possible seizure of vehicles.

Which vehicles are banned from entering Delhi?

The restrictions effectively bar non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi from entering the city. This includes BS-III and BS-IV vehicles. Officials estimate that the curbs will affect over 4 lakh vehicles from Noida, around 2 lakh from Gurgaon, and nearly 5.5 lakh vehicles from Ghaziabad that commute daily into Delhi. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will also be impacted, particularly those used by daily commuters.

Which vehicles are allowed?

BS-VI compliant vehicles will continue to be permitted to enter Delhi. Clean-energy vehicles, including those running on CNG, LNG, electricity and hybrid electric systems, are also exempted from the entry ban within the NCR. In addition, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles will still be allowed to enter the national capital, offering limited relief to some commuters.

Penalties for violations

Violations of the new rules will attract strict penalties. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, offenders may be fined up to Rs 20,000, and repeat violations could lead to vehicle impoundment. Enforcement has already been stepped up, with officials reporting that over 8 lakh vehicles have been fined in recent drives. Nearly 20,000 old vehicles, along with 993 non-compliant buses and trucks, have also faced penalties.