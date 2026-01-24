Cold wave in north India: Mercury expected to dip further in Delhi, Uttarakhand witnesses first snowfall of 2026

Delhi is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog on Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperature is expected to dip further after rainfall.

According to IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 7ºC and 17ºC, respectively. Delhiites woke up to a clear sky on Saturday due to heavy rains on Friday.

The national capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 264, going up to 'poor' after days of moving between 'severe' and 'very poor'.

Moreover, Uttarakhand witnessed its first snowfall of the year on Friday, as most high-altitude areas were covered in a thick white blanket. Continuous rain since morning in the lower regions and plains, including Dehradun, also brought back biting cold conditions.

Heavy snowfall was reported across both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions, affecting places such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Mussoorie, Chakrata, Dhanaulti, and Munsiyari.

High-altitude areas, including China Peak and Kilbury in Nainital, Dunagiri in Almora, and Tarkeshwar in Pauri, were also blanketed in snow. Nainital city experienced hailstorms along with rain.

The snowfall brought cheer to locals, tourists, and business owners, with videos of snow-covered roads, trees, and houses widely shared on social media. Tourists were seen enjoying the snowfall on Mussoorie’s Mall Road.

However, normal life was disrupted in several areas, with roads blocked and the power supply affected. The Joshimath-Auli road and the Rudraprayag-Pokhri-Gopeshwar road were closed due to snow accumulation. In Uttarkashi, damaged power lines caused outages in Barkot, Purola, and Mori.

The Meteorological Department issued an ‘orange alert’ for snowfall in higher reaches and rain in lower areas, warning of strong winds and hailstorms. Day temperatures dropped sharply, with Dehradun recording a maximum of 14°C. Schools up to Class 12 were closed in six districts due to snowfall and cold wave conditions.