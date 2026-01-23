IMD issues orange alert for rain in Delhi-NCR as capital wakes up to thunderstorms, light showers

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Friday morning, marking a sharp shift in weather after the capital recorded its warmest January day in seven years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further showers through the day as an active western disturbance influences the region.

IMD officials said the system is bringing cloudy skies and rainfall across Delhi-NCR, with one or two spells of light rain likely during the early to forenoon hours. Additional spells are expected later in the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Orange alert for rain in Delhi-NCR

An orange alert has been issued for thunderstorms and rain in Delhi-NCR and several adjoining areas of Punjab and Haryana, while a yellow alert remains in place for the city, advising residents to remain cautious of strong winds and localised weather activity.

The change comes a day after Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.1°C on Thursday, around seven degrees above normal, making it the warmest January day in seven years. Weather officials attributed the spike to persistent easterly winds and clear skies that increased sunshine hours. “Westerly winds are cold, while easterly winds are warm during this time of the year,” a weather official said.

With rain and cloud cover setting in, temperatures are expected to fall sharply. The IMD said the maximum temperature is likely to drop to around 18–20°C on Friday, while the minimum temperature could settle near 12°C. Cooler conditions are expected to persist into Saturday, with the maximum forecast to remain between 16–18°C.

AQI shows marginal improvement

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement from Thursday but remained at the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 302 on Friday morning. Noida fared slightly better with an AQI of 293, while Gurugram remained in the ‘poor’ category at 272, according to official data.

Forecasts from the Air Quality and Weather Forecasting System (AQWS) indicate that air quality is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ category on January 23 and 24, before slipping back to ‘poor’ levels on January 25, if current trends continue.

In a related development, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in overall air quality. However, measures under Stages I and II will continue to remain in force, officials said.