Coldwave impact: Ghaziabad schools closed until January 18, extended break announced in Lucknow, Rajasthan 

The District Basic Education Officer of Ghaziabad has announced an extension to the closure of all schools up to Class 8 until January 18, citing the ongoing cold wave in the region. The order, which affects both public and private institutions, follows the initial closure period that was originally scheduled to end on January 11 but was deemed insufficient due to the relentless chilly conditions.

The order will imply for schools affiliated with major boards such as CBSE, ICSE as well as both government and unaided private schools. Despite the official directive, some private institutions have been found flouting the rule by continuing to hold classes, forcing students to attend school in freezing temperatures, as per reports.

Parents have voiced concerns, claiming that without proper enforcement, such orders remain ineffective and are merely formalities on paper.

Previously, the District Basic Education Officer had issued an order to close all schools up to Class 8 until January 11. As the cold spell showed no signs of letting up, the closure period was extended under the instructions of the District Magistrate.

In Lucknow, schools up to Class 8 will remain closed until January 14 due to the ongoing cold wave, as confirmed by the District Magistrate. Schools have been advised to arrange online classes for students based on their requirements. In cases where online learning is not possible, offline classes for students in Classes 9 to 12 can be conducted from 10 am to 3 pm until January 14.

Rajasthan has also announced holidays for all schools on January 13 and 14 due to the cold wave sweeping through the state.

To adapt to the extreme weather conditions, several districts have modified school timings. In Jodhpur, the District Collector issued a directive stating that from January 13 to 14, all government and private schools in the district will begin at 10 am, and attendance before that time will not be allowed.