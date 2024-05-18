'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow with AAP leaders...': Kejriwal's dares PM to 'arrest them all'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deliberately sending several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to jail in order to crush the party. He announced that he and top party leaders would go to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on May 19.

Kejriwal said AAP leaders including himself, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, and now Bibhav Kumar have been put behind the bars.

"You can see how they are after AAP... I would like to tell the Prime Minister - you are playing this 'jail ka khel'. I, along with all my top leaders, including MLAs and MPs, will come to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm tomorrow. You can put all of us in jail. Do you think you would be able to crush the AAP after sending everyone to jail? That's not possible as the AAP is an idea," said the AAP supremo.

His comments came shortly after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was taken from the Chief Minister's residence by Delhi Police around noon and brought to the police station for questioning.

Maliwal alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen. AAP has rejected these charges as "baseless."

On Thursday, Delhi Police registered an FIR after visiting Maliwal's residence. She had filed a formal complaint about the incident with the police.

As part of their investigation, Delhi Police took Maliwal to Kejriwal's residence to recreate the crime scene. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at Tis Hazari court.