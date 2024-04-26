'Cong ki loot, Zindagi ke sath bhi, Zindagi ke baad bhi': PM Modi repeats LIC tagline to slam Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the I.N.D.I.A alliance and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) in Bihar.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Munger, PM Modi said, "Through the Inheritance Tax, Congress and RJD will loot your wealth and distribute it to their special vote bank. The whole country is worried. Every youth and old parent is worried. The country is saying, 'Congress ki loot, Zindagi ke sath bhi, Zindagi ke baad bhi'... They will loot even after death. RJD is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with the Congress in this scheme..."

"For the first time, you made a strong government of NDA with your vote. What you can see today is a result of your vote."



"For the first time, you made a strong government of NDA with your vote. What you can see today is a result of your vote."#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/RxExyM4N7B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2024

During his critique of RJD, PM Modi highlighted the hardships faced by the district during the 'jungle raj' era, referring to the RJD's governance in Bihar. He mentioned a shift from past worries about mass migration, crediting the efforts of the NDA government, headed by Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and BJP, for this change. Modi stated that the NDA government has lifted Munger out of the darkness symbolized by the lantern, which is the RJD's party symbol.

During his speech, the Prime Minister outlined two distinct models: the NDA model and the INDI Alliance model. He described the INDI Alliance model as centered around appeasement, while emphasizing that the NDA's approach is focused on satisfaction.

"We gave toilets, gas, electricity connection and water facilities to women. We gave free ration and medical treatment. We never asked anyone about their religion or caste... Anyone who has the right will get the benefits. This is true secularism and social justice... INDI alliance is using all its might for appeasement. The 'Shehzada' of Congress has said something which will bring a problem for everyone... He has said that a survey would be conducted for every family," he added.

Expanding on his remarks, the Prime Minister expressed concerns about the Congress party's intentions regarding property ownership. He cautioned people that the Congress aims to target their property, suggesting measures such as surveying farmers' homes and land and introducing an Inheritance Tax.

"Congress has come up with such a law that you will not be able to give your land and property to your children. The 'Guru' of the 'Shehzade' is saying that they will grab more than half of your property if the Congress comes to power... During all this discussion, the RJD is silent because they also want to be a participant in its property and enjoy it," the PM added.