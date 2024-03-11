Congress clears candidates for 12 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara: Report

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) has cleared names for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, will contest from the Chhindwara seat. Nakul Nath is the sitting MP from Chhindwara.

Earlier today, Kamal Nath ruled out the possibility of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Jabalpur and said he will not leave Chhindwara. Kamal Nath has represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency nine times. He is currently an MLA from the Chhindwara assembly seat.

Asked if he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Jabalpur, a prominent parliamentary segment in the Mahakoshal region of MP, Kamal Nath said, "There is no plan. I will not leave Chhindwara in any case." The former CM had on earlier occasions said his son will contest from Chhindwara.

The Congress has so far declared candidates for 39 Lok Sabha seats. In the first list, Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad again. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal will contest from Alappuzha (Kerala), former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, Jyotsna Mahant from Korba, Tamradhwaj Sahu from Mahasamund and Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.

