Congress criticises tax notice before upcoming INDIA Bloc rally

The Congress, in anticipation of the Loktantra Bachao Rally organized by the INDIA bloc in Delhi, has accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the party by issuing an income tax notice. The Congress alleges that this move by the central government aims to undermine its position ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA jan bandhan will be taking part in the rally," Jairam Ramesh said.

"This shows the mindset that the prime minister wants to cripple opposition parties politically and financially," he added.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge expressed confidence in his party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"This is a premeditated decision by the government. The BJP is activating its frontal organisation of I-T and ED...They are trying to cripple the process of democracy and Congress from ensuring a clean sweep (In Lok Sabha elections)," said Congress leader Priyank Kharge, reacting to the Rs 1800 crore income tax notice to the party.

Leaders from the INDIA bloc are set to gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely likened the BJP government to the British Raj, emphasizing the need for change.

"The problem with the BJP is that they speak everything by keeping their agenda at the Centre...They have frozen the accounts of the country's biggest Opposition party. They want to engage us with notices before the elections. Sitting CMs like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal are arrested... The name of this rally is 'Loktantra Bachao' (save the Constitution)... What is the meaning of elections and democracy if the Opposition parties are constantly attacked... There is no difference between the current government and British Rule... Getting an ED notice is not news. The day any notice from ED is not received, that is news," he said.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar stated that the BJP is aware of its potential loss in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"There is democracy in this country. There is a law. The BJP government is directing the officials and taking this kind of action... They are targeting the Opposition, which means they are afraid of the Congress and the INDIA alliance. The INDIA alliance is going to defeat the NDA. The BJP has understood this weakness. They know they will lose the elections. Hence they are trying to create fear. Yesterday night, I also got a notice from IT for a matter which is already settled," he said.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary criticized the INDIA bloc for organizing the rally.

"These people are not unanimous on an ideological level. There are a lot of internal conflicts. Seat adjustment is still pending in many states. Congress is still unable to decide who will contest from Amethi and Raebareli. I am sure there are no possibilities for Congress in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: "What is this rally? It is nothing but 'Bhrashtachar bachao andolan' whose slogan can be ‘karenge hum bhrashtachar, kahenge isko shishtachar, when karvai (probe) takes place, hum chilayenge atyachar, atyachar.’

He further accused Arvind Kejriwal of corruption. “Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he would put Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in jail because they have done ‘bhrashtachar’ and today when Kejriwal is in jail, courts are not giving him relief then he taking the support of the same Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadava, Rahul Gandhi and saying why have you put me in jail,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi, National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an NDA candidate from Gaya, criticized the rally.

"Chor ki Dadhi mein Tinka'... A dishonest person wants to save himself from the eyes of the world hence they start making statements in advance to defend themselves. This is called 'Chor Machaye Shor'... This is the kind of action that Congress is taking. On one side, there is PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, while they (Congress) have not been able to divide the seats yet... They are facing a downfall because of their own misdeeds but they want to blame others for it," he said.

Prominent leaders like Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, National Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, and TMC's Derek O'Brien are expected to participate in the rally.