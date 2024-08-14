Congress fields Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Rajya Sabha from Telangana

The Congress on Wednesday fielded senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the party candidate to contest the by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

Earlier this year, Singhvi was fielded for the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. However, he lost the polls after the party MLAs cross-voted in BJP's favour. Despite Congress having a clear majority with 40 out of the 68 MLAs and the support of three Independents, Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost to BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

Elections for 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3. Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Bypolls will be held for two seats in Telangana and Odisha. In Telangana, K Keshava Rao from Telangana resigned recently from the Upper House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress.

In Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mamata Mohanta resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of the party.

The separate elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be held on September 3 and the results will be announced the same day.