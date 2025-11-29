CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet amid Karnataka Congress leadership debate ahead of winter session

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met in Bengaluru on Saturday to address the ongoing debate regarding the Congress leadership in Karnataka. The meeting comes as supporters of both leaders remain engaged in discussions over the state's top post, ahead of the Congress strategy group meeting scheduled prior to the Winter Session of Parliament, news agency ANI reported. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have both indicated they will abide by the Congress high command's decision, as calls for clarity on the leadership issue continue within the party.

Speaking after the meeting, DK Shivakumar responded to questions about his supporters' desire to see him as Chief Minister. "The party workers may be eager, but I am in no hurry. The party will take all the decisions," DK Shivakumar told reporters. He further clarified that while he is not ruling out a visit to the national capital, his priorities are to raise key issues with the Congress leadership ahead of Parliament's Winter Session.

The leadership debate is rooted in a power-sharing agreement reportedly reached between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar following the 2023 assembly elections. With both camps lobbying for their respective leaders, the Congress high command, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to play a decisive role in resolving the matter. Siddaramaiah stated, "The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him (DK Shivakumar) for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he (DK Shivakumar) said that whatever the high command says we'll follow that..."

Amid these internal discussions, legal advisor to the Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, was also present at the meeting, providing counsel as party leaders weighed their options. The Congress strategy group is expected to meet central leaders on 30 November, after which further clarity on the leadership issue may emerge.

Meanwhile, opposition figures have criticised the Congress leadership in Karnataka for what they describe as a lack of development. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, commented, "Leadership change is their party problem. It is not connected with the people of Karnataka. People have given the Congress a five-year mandate to rule the state, but they have not given anything to the people... There is no development at all. The farmers are fighting for their problems, and even Dalits have been cheated by the Congress. Nobody is interested in the Congress' internal problems..."

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have stressed that their focus remains on serving Karnataka, and that ultimate authority for leadership decisions rests with the Congress high command. As internal and external voices weigh in, party members await direction from the central leadership in the coming days.