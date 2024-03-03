Congress manifesto may promise Germany-style apprenticeship, paper leak compensation: Report

The Congress may promise in its manifesto Germany-style apprenticeship and compensation for paper leaks to woo young voters in the Lok Sabha elections, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. Joblessness and paper leaks are among the central issues on which former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To address the unemployment issue among youth, the Congress think-tank is said to be looking at the apprenticeship model of Germany and tailoring it for Indian conditions, the report said.

Germany's dual education model, also known as the dual vocational training system or apprenticeship system, is a unique and successful approach to education and workforce development.

This system combines theoretical classroom instruction with practical on-the-job training, providing students with a well-rounded education and practical skills that are directly applicable to the workplace.

The Congress leaders believe that this offers the youth an attractive way to enter the job market, the report said, adding that the challenge is to tailor the model to suit Indian conditions since the private sector as well as the public sector will have to be involved.

The Congress' manifesto committee, headed by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, is in the last stages of drafting the document, the report said.

A source told IE that the model will give young people a headstart for a job. "They will become more employable… It is also like the right to a job. Anybody can demand and get a job for a year."

Besides apprenticeship, the Congress, which is facing the formidable task of stopping the BJP from coming back to power, is also working on a promise to address the paper-leak issues. The party is reportedly looking at a proposal involving monetary compensation to candidates affected by paper leaks and cancellation of competitive examinations.