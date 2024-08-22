Congress may join hands with National Conference for J&K Assembly polls: Sources

The National Conference (NC) and Congress are likely to form a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Assembly polls, sources told India Today on Thursday. The NC and Congress, which have contested elections together in the past, have agreed in principle to join forces, with seat-sharing talks currently underway.

Leaders from the NC and Congress held a late-night meeting in Srinagar to discuss the details of the alliance, focusing primarily on the allocation of seats between the two parties. Congress wants to contest 12 seats in the Kashmir Valley, while offering 12 seats to the NC in the Jammu division.

Hindu-majority Jammu division has 43 assembly seats, while Muslim-dominated Kashmir has 47.

The NC and Congress have yet to decide on seat sharing and the decision is expected within next day or two after one more round of talks between the leaders from the parties.

Jammu and Kashmir, which last held Assembly polls in 2014, will hold elections in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1 on 90 Assembly seats. Results are expected to be declared on October 4.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the Congress and NC had contested separately. The grand old party could secure only 12 of 86 it contested, while NC won just 13 of 85. The PDP emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats, followed by the BJP's 25. The BJP and PDP came together to form a coalition government, which however fell after the saffron party withdrew its support.

In the Lok Sabha polls 2024, the BJP bagged both the seats in the Jammu division. The NC bagged 2 of 3 seats - Srinagar and Anantnag - in the Kashmir Valley, while Baramulla went to Independent.

(With inputs from Sunil Bhat)