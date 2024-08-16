Jammu & Kashmir assembly election 2024: Polls in J&K to be held in three phases on Sept 18, Sept 25, Oct 1

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the election dates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. At a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that the elections will take place over three phases, scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1. He added that the results for the Jammu and Kashmir elections will be announced post the vote counting procedure on October 4.

He further added that electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana will be finalised on August 20 and 27, respectively.

Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "Assembly Elections will be held in three phaseS; voting on September 18th, September 25th, and October 1st. Counting of votes will take place on October 4" pic.twitter.com/g4eqB62jjh — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

The poll panel announced that the cVigil App has been developed to allow citizens to report any instances of electoral malpractices effectively. Additionally, voters can access information about their respective candidates through the KYC App. Candidates, on the other hand, can utilize electoral services and facilities through the Suvidha Portal.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is currently preparing for upcoming elections as mandated by the Supreme Court's directive to hold elections by September 30. Since 2018, Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government, and this upcoming election is crucial for the region. Recently, the Election Commission visited Jammu and Kashmir along with Haryana to assess and review the readiness for the polls.

Last week, Kumar emphasized the Election Commission's dedication to conducting elections in Jammu and Kashmir promptly. He expressed confidence that the residents of the Union Territory would effectively counter any disruptive elements.

In 2019, the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two Union Territories, and its special status under Article 370 was revoked. Consequently, the region has been governed by a Lieutenant Governor.