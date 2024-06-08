Congress Working Committee passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

The Congress Working Committee has asked Rahul Gandhi to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, according to senior party leader KC Venugopal on Saturday.

“CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha...Rahul ji is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament,” KC Venugopal said at a press conference.

When asked if Rahul Gandhi accepted the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Rahul would decide soon.

Venugopal added that with their leader and workers energized, the revival of Congress has started. He also mentioned that the atmosphere in the Congress Working Committee is much more positive than it was four months ago.

After the CWC meeting, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Rahul Gandhi should definitely become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This was the request of our working committee. He is fearless and courageous."

The CWC resolution appreciated Rahul Gandhi for his contributions to the election campaign.

“Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has to be singled out largely because of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that he designed and led. Both these Yatras that reflected his thinking and personality were historic turning points in our nation's politics and instilled hope and confidence in lakhs of our workers and crores of our voters,” the resolution stated.

“Rahul Gandhi's election campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and more than any other individual it was he who made the protection of our republic's Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections. The PaanchNyay-Pachees Guarantee programme which resonated so very powerfully in the election campaign was the outcome of Rahul ji's yatras in which he listened to the fears, concerns and aspirations of all people, especially youth, women, farmers, workers, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and minorities,” it added.

