Connaught Place shops, offices and restaurants ordered to shut by 6.30 pm; Kejriwal questions Centre

Shops, offices and restaurants in Delhi's Connaught Place have been directed to close by 6.30 pm on Thursday.

The early closure instruction comes as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue in the national capital.

New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) President Atul Bhargava issued an advisory stating that the NDMC Chairman and Vice Chairman had instructed that all commercial establishments in Connaught Place be closed early.

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"As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026," the advisory said.

कनाट प्लेस की सभी दुकानों को आज शाम 6.30 pm बंद करने के आदेश।



जबरदस्त सिक्योरिटी। ढेर सारी एम्बुलेंस। क्या मोदी सरकार आज फिर जंतर मंतर पर अपने बच्चों पर बर्बर हमला करेगी? pic.twitter.com/3zEnT6yLUf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 23, 2026

It further urged traders to comply with the directions "to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury."

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KEJRIWAL QUESTIONS CENTRE

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the advisory on social media and questioned the Centre over the security measures.

"Orders to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 PM this evening. Intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the Modi government once again brutally attack its own children at Jantar Mantar today?" he wrote.

TRADERS FLAG BUSINESS LOSSES

Separately, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate fresh guidelines for large protests in Delhi, saying prolonged demonstrations were severely disrupting business activity.

In a letter to the prime minister, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal proposed setting up a permanent protest venue in Outer Delhi for gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

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According to a CTI survey, business activity has fallen by nearly 70% over the past three days, while footfall from both local residents and outstation visitors has declined sharply. The trade body attributed the slowdown to the closure of 16 Metro stations and traffic restrictions around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

