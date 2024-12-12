'Country needs One Healthcare, One Education': Arvind Kejriwal as Cabinet Clears One Nation One Election

Hours after the Union Cabinet approved the One Nation One Election bill, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the move, saying the country needs "One Nation, One Education" instead of simultaneous polls for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

"The country needs - ONE NATION, ONE EDUCATION; ONE NATION, ONE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM. Not - ONE NATION, ONE ELECTION," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said in a tweet, calling the Centre’s decision "BJP's misplaced priorities."

The country needs



ONE NATION, ONE EDUCATION



ONE NATION, ONE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM



Not



ONE NATION, ONE ELECTION



BJP’s misplaced priorities — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 12, 2024

Earlier in the day, sources told India Today that the Union Cabinet had cleared the One Nation One Election bill, which is likely to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The proposal for simultaneous elections was a key promise in the BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

Sources also indicated that Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the Cabinet on the technical aspects of the bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly urged ministers to raise awareness about the benefits of simultaneous polls among the public.

The decision follows the recommendations of a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee suggested conducting phased simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

While the move has found support from major NDA allies like Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Chirag Paswan, it has drawn criticism from opposition parties within the INDIA bloc, including the Congress and AAP. These parties argue that simultaneous polls would disproportionately benefit the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin denounced the bill as “draconian” and “impractical.” "This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up #INDIA! Let us resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength!" he said in a statement.

The government plans to refer the legislation to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to develop a broad-based consensus. Inputs will also be sought from state assembly Speakers, intellectuals, experts, members of civil society, and the public.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to be present in the House on December 13 and 14, citing “important legislative business” to be discussed in both Houses.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)