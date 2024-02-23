Court summons Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah over corruption allegations against BJP

A court has summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of a '40 per cent commission' by the previous BJP government.

The allegations were used by the Congress as part of their campaign during the Karnataka Assembly elections last year. Congress launched a website '40 per cent Sarkara' to highlight these allegations.

The posters featured a QR code directing users to the '40 per cent Sarkara' website, a platform initiated by the Congress party. The website aims to spotlight the claim that a 40 per cent commission rate had become commonplace during the BJP regime.

BJP lawyer Vinod Kumar filed a complaint against the Congress leaders over these allegations. The leaders are scheduled to appear before a special MP/MLA court on March 28.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to complete the investigation into these allegations within six weeks.

Three months after coming to power, the Congress government had ordered a judicial probe into the allegations. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised the Karnataka government, claiming the Congress regime takes 50 per cent commissions.

His statement follows recent accusations made by Congress leader and former minister B Shivaramu, who alleged corruption within his own party. Shivaramu asserted that the Congress, which had criticized the previous BJP government for corruption, now faces a worsening situation under its own administration.

