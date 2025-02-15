scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

CVC launches investigation into renovation irregularities at Kejriwal's former residence amid Sheesh Mahal row

This inquiry comes in response to claims that building regulations were violated in the transformation of the residence into an opulent mansion spanning 40,000 square yards (approximately 8 acres)

File photo of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister residence. File photo of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister residence.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the renovation of the former official residence of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This inquiry comes in response to claims that building regulations were violated in the transformation of the residence into an opulent mansion spanning 40,000 square yards (approximately 8 acres), according to ANI.

The BJP refers to the bungalow in Civil Lines as a "Sheesh Mahal," and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have often mentioned this issue in their speeches. The bungalow was given to Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, in 2015, and it is owned by the Public Works Department of the Delhi government.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint lodged by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on October 14, 2024. Gupta's allegations focus on the demolition of government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road, which previously housed senior officials and judges in Type-V flats, as well as two bungalows on Flag Staff Road. He contends that these actions contravened established ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms and lacked the necessary layout plan approvals.

Timeline of Events:

  • October 14, 2024: Vijender Gupta files a complaint with the CVC, accusing Kejriwal of illegal construction at his former residence.
  • October 16, 2024: The CVC registers the complaint for examination.
  • November 5, 2024: The CVC acknowledges the complaint and forwards it to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for further investigation, directing the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of CPWD to look into the matter.
  • November 14, 2024: The complaint is formally referred to the CVO, CPWD, for necessary action.
  • December 24, 2024: The CVO, CPWD, submits a factual report to the CVC following an initial inquiry.
  • February 13, 2025: After reviewing the report, the CVC orders a detailed investigation into the expenditures related to the renovations and luxury additions at the Chief Minister's residence.

 

Published on: Feb 15, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
