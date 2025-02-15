CVC launches investigation into renovation irregularities at Kejriwal's former residence amid Sheesh Mahal row

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the renovation of the former official residence of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This inquiry comes in response to claims that building regulations were violated in the transformation of the residence into an opulent mansion spanning 40,000 square yards (approximately 8 acres), according to ANI.

The BJP refers to the bungalow in Civil Lines as a "Sheesh Mahal," and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have often mentioned this issue in their speeches. The bungalow was given to Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, in 2015, and it is owned by the Public Works Department of the Delhi government.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint lodged by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on October 14, 2024. Gupta's allegations focus on the demolition of government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road, which previously housed senior officials and judges in Type-V flats, as well as two bungalows on Flag Staff Road. He contends that these actions contravened established ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms and lacked the necessary layout plan approvals.

Timeline of Events: