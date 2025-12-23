Cyclone Ditwah: India to offer $450 million assistance to Sri Lanka, says S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday announced a $450 million reconstruction and relief package for Sri Lanka to support recovery efforts after the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, reaffirming India’s role as Colombo’s first responder in times of crisis.

Jaishankar, who is in Colombo as the Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the package during his meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. He said the assistance package reflects India’s commitment to ensuring swift rebuilding and long-term resilience in Sri Lanka following the cyclone.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan Government to address their priorities in that regard. The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million of grants. This package is being finalised in close consultations with the Government of Sri Lanka," a press release by the MEA read.

The funds will be directed towards sectors most affected by the cyclone, including transport connectivity, housing reconstruction, health and education infrastructure, agriculture, and disaster preparedness.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Modi, in a letter to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumar Dissanayake, had reiterated India’s support in line with its Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR policies. The two sides also discussed coordination mechanisms to ensure the aid is delivered at the earliest.

Advertisement

India had launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on the day Cyclone Ditwah made landfall, deploying extensive military and civilian assets for relief operations. The mission saw the deployment of naval vessels INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters, and an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

As part of the operation, India supplied more than 1,100 tonnes of relief material, including food supplies, tents, hygiene kits, clothing and water purification equipment, along with 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment. The Indian Army also established a field hospital near Kandy, providing emergency medical care to over 8,000 people, and airlifted two BHISHM modular emergency medical units.

Restoring connectivity was identified as a key priority. Indian Army engineers constructed a Bailey bridge at Kilinochchi, transported by C-17 aircraft, while another bridge is currently under construction at Chilaw.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said India would continue to support Sri Lanka’s broader recovery by encouraging tourism flows and increased Indian investment, as the country works to overcome the compounded impact of natural disasters and recent economic challenges.