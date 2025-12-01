Cyclone Ditwah weakens into a deep depression, more rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a deep depression as it approached the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, following days of intense rainfall and strong winds across the region. The Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed on Sunday night that the cyclone was located approximately 80 km east of Cuddalore and is now moving parallel to the coastline.

Authorities have warned of ongoing heavy rainfall, with relief operations underway and several fatalities reported due to weather-related incidents.

"The minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 80 km. It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken into a depression around morning of tomorrow (December 1)," the bulletin issued by the Met office late on Sunday night said. The Met office further reported the cyclone is moving at a speed of 5 kmph and would be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal, coming as close as 20 km from the coastline by the morning of 1 December.

The system, under close observation by Doppler Weather Radars in Karaikal and Chennai, is expected to bring further rainfall to districts including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Ranipet. Private weather bloggers noted, "Some clouding is expected to come back at night to tomorrow morning. The cyclone may bring in some more rains before fizzling out in open sea."

The Tamil Nadu government has reported three fatalities linked to rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah. In a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran stated, "Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai." The cyclone has also resulted in the loss of 149 livestock and affected 57,000 hectares of farmland in delta districts, according to state authorities.

Normal life remains disrupted in coastal areas such as Rameswaram and Nagapattinam, as many low-lying districts continue to experience waterlogging. The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at several locations in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Vellore over the next 24 hours, while isolated heavy rain is likely in Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Puducherry. Strong surface winds, with speeds up to 70 kmph and gusts reaching 80 kmph, are expected to persist, particularly along the North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions.

The sea condition remains high and is anticipated to become very rough by the morning of 1 December before gradually improving. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, specifically avoiding the southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and waters off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh until weather conditions stabilise.

Disaster response teams, including 38 State and National Disaster Response Force units, have been placed on standby in Tamil Nadu, with ten more teams joining relief and rehabilitation operations from other states. Southern Railway has implemented a comprehensive preparedness mechanism, enhancing standard operating procedures and maintaining round-the-clock vigilance across high-impact zones such as Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, to ensure the safety of passengers and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue in Sri Lanka, where over 200 Indian nationals stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah have been evacuated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and brought to Thiruvananthapuram airport. According to a Defence spokesperson, "Another 135 personnel are expected to land by 11 pm in C-130 J aircraft," and IAF helicopters have airlifted 57 Sri Lankan Army personnel from affected areas. The spokesperson further stated, "A total of 55 civilians, which included Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankan survivors, were successfully evacuated to Colombo. Operating round the clock, the two Indian helicopters have flown more than 12 sorties for the rescue operations till now."