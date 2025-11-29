Cyclone Ditwah update: Heavy rain lashes coastal Tamil Nadu, IMD puts Andhra on high alert for 4 days

Cyclonic storm Ditwah, brewing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Sri Lanka, has brought widespread rainfall and disruption across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intense weather through December 3, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely across several districts.

In Andhra Pradesh, districts including Tirupati, Chittoor, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, and Annamayya are expected to receive heavy rainfall, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted across South and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Yanam. Gale-force winds reaching up to 70 kmph are expected on November 30.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and the public has been urged to remain cautious.

In Tamil Nadu, coastal districts like Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam bore the brunt, with heavy rains, gusty winds, and uprooted trees disrupting normal life. Chennai, too, reported heavy downpours, prompting authorities to release surplus water from key reservoirs and cancel 54 flights.

State Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF, are on standby. Relief camps have been set up, and additional teams may be airlifted. While no fatalities have been reported, 16 livestock deaths and damage to 24 huts have been recorded. Farmers reported crop submersion across one lakh acres in the delta districts.

Southern Railway announced changes in train services. A tourist van was stranded near a canal in Ramanathapuram but all passengers escaped unharmed. Tourists have been barred from visiting Dhanushkodi as a safety measure.

As of this morning, Ditwah was 400 km south of Chennai and moving north-northwestwards. While it is not expected to make landfall, it will likely move parallel to the coast, intensifying rainfall across Chennai, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

The cyclone, named ‘Ditwah’ after a lagoon in Yemen’s Socotra Island, continues to be closely monitored.