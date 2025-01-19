Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh, no casualties reported 

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19 on January 19. There was no immediate news of any casualty.

“Two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra told PTI.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said that fire has engulfed 18 tents and 15 fire tenders are on the spot to contain the blaze.

Authorities stated that no one was injured in the incident, but the fire has prompted the medical teams to be in action. Also, other emergency services have also been directed towards the fire to safeguard people.

VIDEO | Prayagraj: Drone visuals of fire that broke out under a railway bridge near Sector 19 in Maha Kumbh area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/f1MqeGimWr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2025

“...The fire broke out in tents of Gita Press. There are no reports of any casualties. A survey is being conducted to ascertain the damage caused by the fire. The fire has been brought under control. It is a matter of investigation (cause behind the fire incident ). Only tents and some things have been burnt,” Maha Kumbh Mela DIG Vaibhav Krishna told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima on January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures available till Saturday.

Officials said that more than 46.95 lakh devotees did the 'snan' (holy dip) today.