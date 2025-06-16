Cyprus backs India against terrorism as Modi's visit challenges Turkey’s support to Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move amid evolving regional tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus for a historic visit — the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades. The high-level meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides not only emphasised deepening bilateral ties but also carried strategic undertones against the backdrop of Turkey's consistent support for Pakistan, adding urgency and geopolitical weight to Modi's engagement with Cyprus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 held talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, underscoring a rapidly evolving strategic partnership between the two nations. Modi’s visit began on a distinctly warm note yesterday when he was personally received at the airport by President Christodoulides, signaling mutual trust and enduring friendship.

The discussions prominently featured joint commitments toward respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and countering terrorism. Modi expressed gratitude to Cyprus for unequivocally condemning the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, reaffirming the countries’ shared resolve against terrorism. The PM reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution to the Cyprus Question, emphasizing adherence to UN resolutions and international law.

President Nikos Christodoulides and I held wide-ranging talks, covering the full range of India-Cyprus relations. It’s widely known that bilateral ties between our nations are time-tested. Today, we talked about cooperation in areas like defence, security, trade, technology,… pic.twitter.com/LmoOIZVjw9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2025

Amid Turkey's continued diplomatic and military support to Pakistan, Modi's engagement in Cyprus carries enhanced significance. India's alignment with Cyprus — a nation with longstanding disputes with Turkey — represents a calculated diplomatic initiative to bolster strategic relationships that subtly counter Turkey's regional influence.

Both leaders explored ways to deepen cooperation in trade, fintech, innovation, cybersecurity, defense, and maritime security, agreeing on a comprehensive five-year roadmap. A key development was the establishment of cyber and maritime security dialogues and real-time intelligence exchange mechanisms targeting terrorism, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling. The leaders welcomed the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme, agreed earlier in 2025, aimed at concretizing defense ties.

Highlighting a broader regional vision, Modi underlined the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a strategic route designed to enhance economic connectivity, peace, and regional stability. Recognizing Cyprus's potential as a logistics hub, the leaders agreed to enhance maritime and air connectivity, fostering greater business, tourism, and innovation exchanges.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for comprehensive reform of global governance institutions, especially the UN Security Council, where Cyprus reiterated its backing for India's permanent membership. Modi invited President Christodoulides to visit India, further solidifying bilateral engagements.

An MoU was signed to establish an ICCR India Studies Chair at the University of Nicosia, symbolizing educational and cultural exchanges that strengthen the fabric of bilateral ties.

The leaders concluded their meeting with a comprehensive Joint Declaration, covering wide-ranging commitments to multilateral cooperation, sustainable development, and regional stability, with Cyprus pledging active support to India's strategic goals during its forthcoming EU Presidency in 2026.

Given Turkey's vocal backing of Pakistan — particularly regarding Kashmir — Modi’s visit strategically bolsters India's diplomatic presence in the Eastern Mediterranean. It underscores New Delhi's calculated alignment with Cyprus, indirectly positioning itself against Ankara’s influence, ensuring a balanced approach to regional and global challenges.