Day after Pahalgam attack, two terrorists gunned down in Baramulla as army foils fresh infiltration from Pakistan

The attempt was intercepted in the Uri Nala area of north Kashmir's Baramulla, where troops engaged the infiltrators in a heavy gunfight.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 23, 2025 12:17 PM IST
Day after Pahalgam attack, two terrorists gunned down in Baramulla as army foils fresh infiltration from PakistanArmy foils infiltration bid in Baramulla

A day after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, killing two terrorists. 

The attempt was intercepted in the Uri Nala area of north Kashmir's Baramulla, where troops engaged the infiltrators in a heavy gunfight. “On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir),” the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Army added: “Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists.”

Confirming the encounter, the Indian Army wrote, “Another unsuccessful attempt to destabilise Jammu & Kashmir by sending in terrorists from launch pads across the Line of Control #LoC. Infiltration foiled and two terrorists eliminated by the alert troops on ground. Further operations underway.”

The infiltration bid comes just hours after one of the worst civilian terror attacks in recent years in south Kashmir. On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, killing at least 27 people and injuring several others. Among the dead were two foreigners — from the UAE and Nepal — and two local residents.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and returned to India on Wednesday morning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday night to review the situation and oversee counter-terror operations. PM Modi had called the Pahalgam strike a “heinous act” and vowed that the perpetrators “will not be spared.”

Published on: Apr 23, 2025 12:17 PM IST
