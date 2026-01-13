'Deep disregard for state's interests': Karnataka CM under fire for skipping German Chancellor's visit

Karnataka's political leadership came under attack on Tuesday after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar did not receive German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Bengaluru.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, BJP's R Ashoka, criticised the ruling Congress leadership, accusing it of sidelining a high-profile diplomatic visit in favour of domestic political engagements.

German Chancellor Merz arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit to India. He was received at the airport by Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, along with senior state officials.

In a strongly worded post on X, Ashoka said that any other responsible Chief Minister would have personally ensured that "such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved - as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka."

Misplaced priorities

Missed opportunities



Today, the German Federal Chancellor visited Karnataka - a moment of immense diplomatic, economic and strategic significance for our state.



"But look at the situation today. While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty. Let that sink in," the BJP leader wrote.

Ashoka said that welcoming the head of state from one of the world's strongest economies was relegated to the back seat. He further alleged that political considerations took precedence over the state’s global standing, adding: "Political loyalty and 'high command pleasing' took priority over Karnataka’s global standing. This is not just bad optics - it reflects a deep disregard for the state’s interests."

"Karnataka deserves leadership that puts the state before the party, state's progress before power politics, and global opportunities before political appeasement. Karnataka deserves better," he added.

During his brief stop in the IT capital, Merz visited the India headquarters of German technology major Bosch and later toured the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science. He departed from Bengaluru later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah shared a post on X explaining his presence in Mysuru, stating: "On his way to Tamil Nadu, our proud leader Shri Rahul Gandhi stopped in Mysuru. I warmly welcomed him to the state and extended my best wishes."