Deepening Pakistan ties won’t derail ‘historic’ and important partnership with India: Mark Rubio

The United States is seeking to deepen ties with Pakistan but insists it won’t jeopardize its strategic alliance with India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on October 26, ahead of a key diplomatic meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking to reporters en route to the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, Rubio acknowledged New Delhi’s concerns over Washington’s renewed engagement with Islamabad. “We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” he said, “but not at the expense of our historic and important friendship with India.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rubio is set to meet Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 27. The talks come amid heightened regional sensitivities following a military flare-up between India and Pakistan in May. That conflict was ostensibly de-escalated after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir — an encounter that drew sharply divergent reactions from both South Asian nations.

While Islamabad hailed Trump for brokering a ceasefire, New Delhi firmly denied any outside mediation.

Pressed on whether India might reduce its Russian oil imports in favor of a US trade deal, Rubio pointed to earlier signals from New Delhi. “They’ve already expressed a desire to diversify their oil portfolio,” he said. “If they buy more from us, they’ll buy less from someone else.”

Advertisement

Rubio framed India’s global partnerships as part of a “mature, pragmatic foreign policy,” noting, “They have relationships with countries we don’t. That’s the nature of diplomacy.”

The Biden administration had sought to manage a delicate balance in South Asia, courting Pakistan for counterterrorism cooperation while investing in a fast-growing US-India strategic and economic alliance.

“We have to have relations with a lot of different countries,” Rubio said. “But nothing we’re doing with Pakistan diminishes our partnership with India.”

(With inputs from PTI)