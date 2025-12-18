Rs 55,525 crore gone in 16 months! Ola investors see wealth erosion as stock tanks 80%

Ola Electric shares: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility hit new record lows on Thursday as the stock tumbled another 5.5 per cent during the session to hit Rs 31.11 on Monday. The stock has been on a freefall lately amid the buzz that its founder and promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has been offloading stake in the electric scooter maker.

Aggarwal has been selling shares in Ola Electric for two consecutive sessions. He sold an additional 4.2 crore shares on Wednesday, following the sale of 2.6 crore shares on Tuesday. The company said that the transactions were being executed to fully repay a promoter-level loan of Rs 260 crore. The two transactions conducted so far have a combined valuation of Rs 234 crore.

Shares of Ola have tumbled nearly 70 per cent from their 52-week high at Rs 99.90 hit on December 26, 2024. The stock is down 60 per cent from its IPO price at Rs 76, which was launched in August 2024. Interestingly, the stock has crashed as much as 80 per cent from its all-time peak at Rs 157 hit in August 2024 after its stock market debut.

The total market capitalization of Ola Electric Mobility has dropped to Rs 13,725 levels from its peak around Rs 69,250 crore. This means that Ola Electric has wiped out more than Rs 55,520 crore from investors pocket. As of September 30, 2025, Mutual Funds owned 5.51 per cent stake in the company, while more than 19.14 lakh retail investors owned 25.25 per cent stake.

Besides promoter-led selling of shares, sentiments for Ola Electric remain subdued on the back of rising and stiff competition from players like Hero, Ather, Bajaj and TVS Motor. The company has been consistently losing market share on the negative news flow around its service and volumes have been hit hard.

According to the market participants, the management is not majorly focused on the core two-wheeler business but more towards battery sale manufacturing. High leverage position of the company and muted cash flows coupled with weak fundamentals are also delaying the turnaround for Ola Electric.

Ola Electric has remained under pressure as investors reassess near-term growth and profitability expectations in the electric two-wheeler space. Aggressive pricing across the segment has compressed margins, while higher input and operating costs have continued to weigh on earnings visibility. Market sentiment has turned more cautious, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

"The outlook from here will depend on a combination of demand recovery and operational execution. Stabilisation in sales volumes, improvements in cost efficiency and clearer progress toward operational breakeven would be key to restoring confidence. Execution across manufacturing scale, supply chain management and customer experience will be closely tracked," he adds.