Deepinder Goyal emerges as India’s top self-made entrepreneur in 2025; check who’s in the top 10

Deepinder Goyal has emerged as India’s top self-made entrepreneur in 2025. The co-founder of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, leads the latest wealth rankings with a valuation of ₹3.2 lakh crore, overtaking DMart founder Radhakishan Damani.

The ranking is part of the IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 list, released on Wednesday, December 17. The list tracks founders who started their companies after 2000 and went on to build some of India’s most valuable new-age businesses.

Advertisement

Goyal, who heads Gurugram-based Eternal, has topped the list for the first time. Radhakishan Damani ranked second with a valuation of ₹3 lakh crore. Damani founded Avenue Supermarts in 2000 and built DMart into India’s largest supermarket chain, known for its low-cost and high-efficiency operations.

InterGlobe Aviation co-founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal secured the third position with a combined valuation of ₹2.2 lakh crore. Their company, which operates IndiGo, continues to dominate India’s aviation market with a domestic market share of over 65 percent.

Advertisement

Max Healthcare Institute promoter, chairman and managing director Abhay Soi ranked fourth with a valuation of ₹1.1 lakh crore. The Gurugram-based healthcare group has seen steady growth in recent years.

Swiggy co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy ranked fifth with a valuation of ₹1.06 lakh crore. The Bengaluru-based platform has expanded beyond food delivery into quick commerce, groceries and essentials through Swiggy Instamart.

MakeMyTrip co-founders Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow came in sixth with a valuation of ₹94,500 crore. Headquartered in Gurugram, MakeMyTrip remains a leader in India’s online travel booking space, offering services across flights, hotels, holidays and corporate travel.

Policybazaar founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal ranked seventh with a valuation of ₹80,300 crore. Founded in 2008, the Gurugram-based company has expanded into digital claims settlement and a broader range of financial services, including loans and mutual funds.

Advertisement

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma moved up to eighth position with a valuation of ₹72,900 crore, marking a 67 percent increase from last year. The Noida-based company continues to play a key role in India’s digital payments and financial services ecosystem.

Nykaa founders Falguni Nayar and Adwaita Nayar secured the ninth spot with a valuation of ₹67,500 crore. The Mumbai-based beauty and fashion retailer offers more than 2,400 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare and wellness.

Rounding out the top ten are Lenskart co-founders Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi, who ranked tenth with a valuation of ₹67,000 crore. The Gurugram-based eyewear retailer recorded a 60 percent rise in valuation from last year.