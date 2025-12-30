'Deeply concerned': PM Modi on reported drone attack targeting Putin's residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin was targeted, urging restraint and a renewed focus on diplomacy amid escalating tensions in the Ukraine conflict.

"Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after Russia claimed that a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack had been directed at Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

In a televised address on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to strike the presidential residence during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He said the attack failed to cause any damage as all the drones were intercepted and downed.

Lavrov, however, warned that Moscow reserves the right to respond. He described the drone strikes as a deliberate attempt by Kyiv and its allies to derail ongoing peace efforts. According to him, Russia will not abandon peace talks with Ukraine, though it will recalibrate its approach.

He added that negotiations would continue with the team of U.S. President Donald Trump, even as tensions remain high on the ground.

The Kremlin also said that Putin personally informed Trump about the alleged attack. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told Russian television channels that Trump was "shocked" when Putin mentioned the incident during their phone call on Monday.

India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable route to peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi’s statement underlined that position, calling on all parties to avoid steps that could further inflame the situation or weaken ongoing diplomatic channels.