Putin signs law to ratify defence pact with India

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified an intergovernmental agreement with India, setting out procedures for the deployment of military formations, warships, and military aircraft between the two countries. The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) has been officially published on Russia's legal acts website.

The agreement establishes a framework for the movement and deployment of military formations, the docking of warships in each other's ports, and the use of airspace and airfield infrastructure by military aircraft from both nations. It covers logistical support during joint exercises, training, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and other mutually agreed activities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to an official note, the agreement aims to foster closer ties and enhance collaboration in the defence sector, facilitating smoother operational cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and India.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov,in an interview with Russian media @SolovievLive, stated, "India is extremely important to us as an economic and political partner. It views Russia as one of the key poles in the multipolar world order, as its strategic partner, which has and will continue to have a decisive impact on global development."

The RELOS agreement is positioned as a key step forward in Russia-India defence relations, aligning with broader strategic interests and the evolving global security landscape.

Earlier this month, Putin offered India what he described as "uninterrupted fuel supplies" during his two-day state visit to New Delhi. The commitment was made public as he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Putin’s assurance came as India remained the world’s top buyer of Russian arms and seaborne oil. The visit was Putin’s first to India since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Putin followed up his energy offer by questioning United States pressure on India to reduce oil purchases from Russia, highlighting the strategic nature of the countries’ trade relationship.